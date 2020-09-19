Victoria County
- Jose Juan Pelaez to Blanca Estela Aguilar Amaya
- Steven Jonathon Shisler to Meagan Marie Wilkinson
- Isidro Chavez Villalobos to Jessica Ann Constancio
- Justin Wade Stanford to Melody Beth Shane
- Ashton David Ellis to Nicole Marie Bailey
- Justin Wade Alexander to Cecilia Denice Gonzales
- Justin Cordero Garcia to Jennifer Gail Garcia
- Joseph Maximus Jeremiah to Marianela Margarita Marrero
- Jerry Michael McBee to Tammye Sue Sugarek
