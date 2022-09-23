Marriage Licenses

 MetroCreative

Victoria County

  • Stephen James Nesloney Jr. to Jordan Jasmine Clark-Burtyk
  • Brandon Baylor Hobbs to Breana Faith Guajardo
  • Colten Wayne Salles to Briana Renee Mirelez
  • Michael Andrew Stenseth to Gabriella Marie Escalante
  • Abelar Arnaldo Segundo Vargas to Marie Maldonado Martinez
  • Darren Ernest Padilla to Bethany Lillian Romanowski
  • Dustin Tate Ohrt to Shelby Lynn Worrell
  • Cody Allen Dudson to Jade Elise Woods
  • Ethan Joseph Medrano to Kaila Jordan Spiller
  • Jacob Matthew Medrano to Kristen Danielle Rodriguez
  • Miguel Sarzosa Rojas to Lidia Gonzalez
  • Christopher John Muniz to Sabrina Renay Deleon
  • Christopher Lamar Johnson to Angelica Marie Esparza
  • Joe Resendez III to Kimberly Ann Tristan
  • Adam Michael Doelle to Tanyas Christine Jackson
  • Jacob James Coffey to Heather Nicole Krischke

Jeffrey Michael Smith to Katie Lynn Bollman

