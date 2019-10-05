Victoria County
- Oscar Joseph Deleon Jr. to June Conception Aguilar
- Luis Alberto Lopez to Kassandra Hernandez
- Scott Alan Reed to Sarah Elizabeth Lewis
- Shannon Dale Nickle to Jennifer Mae Nickle
- John-Michael Delgado to Laura Ann Canchola
- Patrick Wayne Mahurin Jr. to Jaclyn Elaine Parker
- Roland Lee Delaney to Teresa Ann Delaney
- Eric Aguirre to Katelyn Marie Rosales
- Pablo Rodriguez Rodriguez to Flor Selene Pineda
- Edward Ott Gingrich to Joan Margaret Clark
- Valdespino Gerardo Gil to Dalila Selene Hernandez Perez
- Corey Justo Banda to Kaci Deann Guajardo
- Cesar Garcia to Estephani Dioselina Garcia
- Zachary Zenas Zambrano to Wendi Manuelle Delao
- Eric Lee Allen to Alexa Reigh Salinas
- John Martin Gutierrez to Angela Marie Oviedo
