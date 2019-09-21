Victoria County
- Michael Falcon to Jessica Rhonda Rodriguez
- John Robert Parker II to Stacey Marie Long
- Desmond Olajaun Green to Alexis Marie Barbontin
- Clayton Dale Leatherwood to Lacey Michelle Chute
- Belinda Licon to Savannah Renee Rodriguez
- Alexander Soliz to Monique Michelle Durham
- Courtney Campbell Boucher to Ashley Louise Hlavaty
- Kyle Louis Kutchka to Brittany Taylor Breshears
- James Russell McGinnis to Brandi Louise Carlisle
- Jonathon Ross Urban to Stephanie Nicole Rosbottom
- Juan Alberto Martinez to Quintana Anailen Ruiloba
- Joe Louis Rodriguez Jr. to Melissa Ann Longoria
- Mario Morales to Taylor Shaye Weaver
- Caleb Allen Long to Bethany Shae Garza
- David Rojas Mellado to Maria Guadalupe Sanchez
