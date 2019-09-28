Victoria County
- Bryan Joshua Pattillo to Jennifer Richelle Longoria
- Gan Zuei Chang to Yun Xuan Lin
- Jordan Tate Holy to Alana Kai Ray
- Lauro Garcia to Dominga Garcia
- Robert Brandon Kirchner to Adrienne Renee Lopez
- John Ross Orlich to Leah Michelle Walden
- Matthew Joseph Perez to Kimberly Nicole Chavarria
- Gerardo Hernandez Pena to Celina Rodriguez
- Charles Jimmy Eaves to Rachel Nicole Watson
- Francisco Figuerova to Melissa Ann Gomez
- Andrew Vinson Howard to Crystal Marie Mason
- Robert Pereira Jr. to Amber Michelle Miller
- Gilbert Juan Moreno to Sylvia Cavazos
- Long Quoc Tran to Linda Thien Ngo
- Keith Allen Elder to Sarah Mae Brown
- Samuel Ross Stubblefield to Celeste Joan Dodson
- John Derek Jameson to Marian Rose Howard
- Robert Louis Rocha to Melissa Gallegos Hernandez-Marin
- Justin Skylar Hicks to Brandie Nicole Stindt
- Alfredo Eslava Jr. to Mevis Carolina Eslava
- Albert Arthur Allison IV to Norma Ann Escobar
- Mike Rivera III to Arianna Rodriguez
- Allen Santiago Guzman to Chelsea Lynn Johnson
- Adam Lee Cano to Ashley Flores Cano
- Carlos Garcia Jr. to Jillian Nicole Banda
- John Howard Boyd to Maya Elizabeth Thomas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.