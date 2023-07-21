Marriage Licenses

Victoria County
- Kevin Wayne Carter to Tanya Renee Frolick
- Michael David Matthews to Victoria Lynne Kline
- Jacob Zane Marraggia to Christina Michelle Gonzalez
- Jorge Rigo Ramirez Rodriguez to Valeria Pantoja
- Christopher Lee Lawwill to Brittany Nicole Zimmer
- Eric Craig Strakos to Kristin Lea Sanderford
- Donald James Moore to Nancy Elizabeth Bram
- Adan Rene Figueroa to Skylar Avery Knight
- Jose Adalberto Trevino to Dominique Mercedes Castillo
- Brandon Christopher Munoz to Courtney Dawn Simpson
- Jose Juan Ramirez to Alice Annette Mendoza