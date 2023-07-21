Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Victoria County

  • Kevin Wayne Carter to Tanya Renee Frolick
  • Michael David Matthews to Victoria Lynne Kline
  • Jacob Zane Marraggia to Christina Michelle Gonzalez
  • Jorge Rigo Ramirez Rodriguez to Valeria Pantoja
  • Christopher Lee Lawwill to Brittany Nicole Zimmer
  • Eric Craig Strakos to Kristin Lea Sanderford
  • Donald James Moore to Nancy Elizabeth Bram
  • Adan Rene Figueroa to Skylar Avery Knight
  • Jose Adalberto Trevino to Dominique Mercedes Castillo
  • Brandon Christopher Munoz to Courtney Dawn Simpson
  • Jose Juan Ramirez to Alice Annette Mendoza

