Marriage Licenses

Victoria County
- Joshua Adam Guilbeaux to Fawn Nicole Jaramillo
- Gabriel Lee Gonzales to Vanessa Diaz
- Jeremy Sanchez to Jennifer Sainz
- Tyler Brandon Kennemer to Hannah Marie Schoonover
- William Joseph Young to Sharon Ray Reynolds
- Trenton Lee Francis to Kayla Joyce Kostella
- George Thomas IV to Regina Annette Jackson
- Adam Michael Doelle to Tanyas Christine Jackson
- Frankie N. Harpin II to Heather Diane McBride
- Darian Pancho Glen Luna to Kaylah Brianne Bustamante
- Kasey Wayne White to Sara Elizabeth Medina
- Christopher Scott Parr to Holly Elizabeth Furr
- James Robert Stevenson to Kaylliah Lynn-Ann Granito