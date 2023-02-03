Marriage Licenses

 MetroCreative

Victoria County

  • Joshua Adam Guilbeaux to Fawn Nicole Jaramillo
  • Gabriel Lee Gonzales to Vanessa Diaz
  • Jeremy Sanchez to Jennifer Sainz
  • Tyler Brandon Kennemer to Hannah Marie Schoonover
  • William Joseph Young to Sharon Ray Reynolds
  • Trenton Lee Francis to Kayla Joyce Kostella
  • George Thomas IV to Regina Annette Jackson
  • Adam Michael Doelle to Tanyas Christine Jackson
  • Frankie N. Harpin II to Heather Diane McBride
  • Darian Pancho Glen Luna to Kaylah Brianne Bustamante
  • Kasey Wayne White to Sara Elizabeth Medina
  • Christopher Scott Parr to Holly Elizabeth Furr
  • James Robert Stevenson to Kaylliah Lynn-Ann Granito

