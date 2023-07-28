Marriage Licenses

Victoria County

  • Stephen Edwin Branson to Nita Leeann Martin
  • Jacob Anthony Burek to Diana Trang Tran
  • Jorge Luis Rodriguez Rodriguez to Dominique Delight Tinnin
  • Brandon Jordan Olmedo to Emily Tussinee Perez
  • Tanner Lee Cano to Angelica Marie Campos
  • Neak Vorm to Theappovtheng Khloem
  • Mikel Paul Hart Jr. to Memorie Marie Hoffman
  • Gilbert Lee Padilla to Eva Marie Olguin
  • Israel Gonzalez Hernandez to Carolina Esquivel Castillo
  • Richard Eugene Germaine to Carmen Castillo Goss
  • Eric Wayne Lloyd to Courtney Larae Martin
  • Bryan Douglas Murray to Karen Wiese Holcomb
  • Jonathan Arthur Trevino to Rachel Olivia Turk
  • Stephen Anthony Woodring to Michelle Jeanette Taylor
  • Nicholas Allen Brown to Jennifer Lee Campos
  • James Ryan Saski to Jazlyn Samantha Paige Marsh

