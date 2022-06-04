Marriage Licenses

Victoria County
- Valeriano Sanchez Sanchez to Rachael Lopez
- James Frank Vrana to Tammy Lynn Knight
- Cesar Martinez to Liliana Edith Rodriguez
- Christopher Lynn Pratka to Stacie Laine Hunt
- Patrick James Broome to Stacy McBroom Broome
- Maurilio Fuentez Jr. to Elsa Del Carmen Martinez Cervantes
- Tracy Edward Hicks to Tiffany Joy Jones
- Erik Eduardo Servin Aranda to Ashley Marie Perez
- Louis K. Lumpkins to Jessica Yvet Ortega
- Lee Anthony Barton to Vivian Rose Perez
- Michael Jeffrey Martinez to Raevin Nicole Aguirre
- William Louis Buckert to Brenda Jacobs Ackerman
