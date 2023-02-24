Marriage Licenses

Victoria County
- Marcus Melchor to Nelda Garcia
- Dennis Torres Jr. to Veronica Rodriguez
- Mitchell Porter Green to Ambry Kareese Ledesma
- Andrew Rodriguez Figueroa III to Jaquelin Sanchez Gonzalez
- Andy Renae Guerrero to Danielle Marie Galloway
- Travis James Getz to Kira Christine Juarez
- Charles Viktor Jackson to Mary Leona Moritz
- David Barrientos to Petra Ann Martinez
- Joe Brian Martinez Jr. to Alicia Maria Jimenez
- Christopher Donn Schaefer to Stacy Lynn Cantu
- Phillip David Barron III to Jessi Lea Robertson
- Angel Rae Regalado to Nashaa Renee Ellison
- Jeremy Daniel Cady to Mandy Lea Bustos
- Ian Michael Hodges to Kristyl Aniek Meeks