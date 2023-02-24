Marriage Licenses

 MetroCreative

Victoria County

  • Marcus Melchor to Nelda Garcia
  • Dennis Torres Jr. to Veronica Rodriguez
  • Mitchell Porter Green to Ambry Kareese Ledesma
  • Andrew Rodriguez Figueroa III to Jaquelin Sanchez Gonzalez
  • Andy Renae Guerrero to Danielle Marie Galloway
  • Travis James Getz to Kira Christine Juarez
  • Charles Viktor Jackson to Mary Leona Moritz
  • David Barrientos to Petra Ann Martinez
  • Joe Brian Martinez Jr. to Alicia Maria Jimenez
  • Christopher Donn Schaefer to Stacy Lynn Cantu
  • Phillip David Barron III to Jessi Lea Robertson
  • Angel Rae Regalado to Nashaa Renee Ellison
  • Jeremy Daniel Cady to Mandy Lea Bustos
  • Ian Michael Hodges to Kristyl Aniek Meeks

