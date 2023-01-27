Marriage Licenses

Victoria County
- Eric Isaiah Rodriguez to Tina Marie Shell
- Calvin Ray Pape to Ashley Clarissa Tucker
- Dillon Blake Eggemeyer to Ashley Amalia Boethel
- Luis Gerarado Calzonzin Vazquez to Mary Anna Castillo
- Alfonso Villasana to Prescilla Monique Mares
Sheryl Roehl said:
May You Rest In Peace! “God Bless!” “Job Well Done!”
Sylvia Cuellar said:
Our prayers are with all the family . They have been my daddy’s neighbor’s for quite some time .. she will be missed … 🥰🥰🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼
Jeannie Webernick said:
I worked for many years as a nurse when Mrs Henke was the administrator of our hospital. I am deeply saddened to hear of her passing. Prayers for her family and friends
Darlene Mowels said:
I send my love, condolences and prayers for your loss. I am always here for you Patsy. Love you,
Darlene Yvonne Mowels
