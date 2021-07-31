Marriage Licenses

Victoria County
- Chase Colter Vaughan Reynolds to Brittany Alison Rozsypal
- Douglas Joseph Leopold Jr. to Kierstyn Saunciere Williams
- Reynaldo Hernandez to Mary Ann Cuellar
- Thomas Felix Kirkpatrick to Melanie Denise Jimenez
- Nicholas Tyler Small to Chloe Sarah Edery
- Bryan Lee Garcia to Ilyona Larae Cruz
- Robert Alexander Morales to Ocampo Itzel Sinahi Lopez
- Nicholas Wayne Osborne to La Toya Danielle Davis
- Andrew James Robinson to Melissa Joann Perez
- William McFaddin Averill to Stepheny Bowen Meyer
- Thomas Blakelen Ray Gomez to Corinna Nicole Torres
- Heath Landon Hunt to Lacey Jo Yaws
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.