Marriage Licenses

Victoria County

  • Xavier Rodriguez to Jayla Jeanette Akin
  •  Charles Harrison Peckenpaugh to Celeste Renea Quintero
  •  Jason Eric Vazquez to Briana Noemi Aleman
  •  Christopher Ray Rodriguez to Carrie Jo Campos
  •  Joel Lee Blanton Jr. to Jane Gambino Dunn
  •  Volek Jeffrey Allen Volek Jr. to Molly Hengst
  •  David Christopher Delgado to Megan Faith Montez
  •  Kenneth A. Lilly to Darlene Faye Freeman
  •  Curt Douglas Stahl to Angela Cristina Petrullo
  •  Benjamin Isaac Schneider to Faith Kristyne Cahill
  •  Clifton William Crowder to Brooke Lyann Rentz
  •  Austin Andrew Arinello to Anah Marie Mullins

 

