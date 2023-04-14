Marriage Licenses

Victoria County

  • Timothy James Nicholas Towne to Kendra Delia Lovella Prauner
  • Joseph Lee Flores Jr. to Jeanne Cervantez
  • John Brady Brittain to Ashley Blake Barnhouse
  • Martin Quezada Jr. to Katia Mariela Quezada
  • Russell James Putnam to Ida Helm Williams
  • Matthew Wayne Niemeyer to Shayna Raquel Mathis
  • Troy A. Everhart to Lori Lynn Hobbs
  • Stephen David Sparks to Addison June Leaman-Young
  • Benjamin Daniel Kosler to Jamie Rene Thibodeaux
  • John David Vela Jr. to Theresa Nicole Reyna
  • Jennifer Michelle Gonzales to Elizabeth Ann Ramirez

Saul Gomez Huerta to Maria Saria Dolehanty

