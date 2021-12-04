Marriage Licenses

Victoria County
- Taylor Wayne Birmingham to Iris LeAnne Partida
- Marcos Ivan Rodriguez Gutierrez to Diana Evette Gonzalez
- San Juan Cody Balli to Shannon Lee Brown
- Christopher Paul Salazar Jr. to Sarah McKenzie Talley
- Rene Garcia Jr. to Theresa Cano
- Fabian Olguin-Feregrino to Sonia Ronquillo-Lopez
- Albert Jason Shelton to Cynthia Marie Simpson
- Jair Rafael Rodriguez Maldonado to Miryam Guadalupe De Leon
- David Joel Artiaga to Jeanette Marie Rodriguez
- Adam Ross Cortines to Bianca L. Gonzalez Rodriguez
- Johnny Lee Garza to Alma Rosa Garza
- Nathan J. Wright to Sonya L. Stacy
- Isidro Chavez Villalobos to Jessica Ann Constancio
- Jake Wayne Wallace to Madison Avery Etzler
- Arnulfo Sanchez to Patricia Anna Bernal
