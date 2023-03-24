Marriage Licenses

Victoria County

  • James Bradley Haga to Laura Brianne Shannon
  • William John Crosbie to Natalie Deanette Smith
  • Jason Elojio Gonzales to Stacie Nicole Knight
  • Meet Manojkumar Acharya to Devanshi Devang Bhansali
  • Wesley Layne Wehlmann to Jessica Lynne Dietze
  • Estanislado Sandoval III to Erika Mendoza
  • Joshua Adrian Marquez to Sara Elizabeth Summers
  • Jardiel Rodriguez Lopez to Lindsey Michelle Chavez
  • Toni Nichole Pogue to Kaitlan Ray Martin
  • Dennis Edward Ferguson to Alice Ashley Morales
  • Ty Lasley Armstrong to Jill Christina Garner
  • Garrett Noah Moya to Ophelia Josephine DeLosSantos

