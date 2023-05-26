Marriage Licenses

Victoria County

  • Douglas Carl Tamm to Kelli W. Klein
  • Jonathon Thomas Guerra to Logan Michelle Rabenaldt
  • Marcos Anthony Chapa to Jeannette Mendez
  • Linzy Drey Eaton to Lauren Paige Matula
  • Dale Allen Jurasek to Kathryn Lea Escovedo
  • David Donnell Clark to Leathia Jo Ellis
  • Jose Domingo Castillo Garcia to Guadalupe Abigail Castaneda
  • James Albrecht Horadam to Deborah Leonard Doucette
  • John Robert Bowling to Kristy Lynn Harms
  • Kevin Dwayne Black to Melanie Marie Goode
  • Jeremy Seth Edwards to Deborah Simone Daniels

 

