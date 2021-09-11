Marriage Licenses

Victoria County
- Corey Michael Center to Leah Elaine Sparks
- Jonathon Ray Sanchez to Nina Patrice Loya
- Jensen Blake Morgenroth to Kelsey Nicole Garcia
- Collin Ryan Beck to Courtney Brooke Campbell
- Kevin Adolph Kroos to Megan Michelle Jank
- Joseph Paul Klimitchek to Emily Ann Janak
- Christopher Lee Janecek to Sylvia Escamila
- Ralph Tijerna to Margarita Lissett Galeana
- Beth Abish Tenerias-Garcia to Ashley Esther Renae Curry
- Jeremy Stuart Green to Julia Cas Gracia
- Bo Hunter Pullin to Daisha Monae Garcia
