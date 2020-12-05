Marriage Licenses

Victoria County
- Sylvester Arise to Nnenna Ngozi Ugboaja
- Isaac G. Rodriguez to Clarissa Jo Miranda Martinez
- Eric Jason Martinez to Monica Angela Tovar
- Alan Lee Wilson Jr. to Kimberly Marie Zygmant
- Joseph Martinez to Krystle Gayle Pena
- Percy Bryan Dooley III to McCall Pearl Stafford
- Charles David Hroch Jr. to Shasta Schmidt Vonderau
- Fernando De Leon to Carmela Wheat Moreno
- Oscar Roel Verduzco to Sarah Elena Hernandez
- Dariyan Wayne Green to Jasmeen Nicole Larbie
