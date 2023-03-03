Marriage Licenses

  • Lorenzo King to Carrie Ann Alonzo
  • Chase Taylor Laird to Jalissa Ilene Clemons
  • Angel Ray Garcia to Michelle Lee Stryker
  • Rashad Rudolph to Shannon Renae Villarreal
  • Brandon Keith Stehle to Kristin Lee Hoss
  • Mark Anthony Reyes to Carmen Renee Rodriguez
  • Ernest Garcia to Graciela Lopez
  • Nemorio Garcia Jr. to Angelica Tonia Escobar
  • Albert Garcia Perez Jr. to Adelita Lupita Baladez
  • Ernest Martinez to Brianna Leigh Espitia-Cruz
  • Jose Oscar Oquendo Rivera to Cotto Joan D. Ocasio
  • James Cruz Rizo to Anayishah Zanae DeWitt
  • Kyle Jordan Robinson to Chloe Nicole Salazar
  • Thomas Terrell Henley III to Donna Kay Andres

