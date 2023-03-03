Marriage Licenses

- Lorenzo King to Carrie Ann Alonzo
- Chase Taylor Laird to Jalissa Ilene Clemons
- Angel Ray Garcia to Michelle Lee Stryker
- Rashad Rudolph to Shannon Renae Villarreal
- Brandon Keith Stehle to Kristin Lee Hoss
- Mark Anthony Reyes to Carmen Renee Rodriguez
- Ernest Garcia to Graciela Lopez
- Nemorio Garcia Jr. to Angelica Tonia Escobar
- Albert Garcia Perez Jr. to Adelita Lupita Baladez
- Ernest Martinez to Brianna Leigh Espitia-Cruz
- Jose Oscar Oquendo Rivera to Cotto Joan D. Ocasio
- James Cruz Rizo to Anayishah Zanae DeWitt
- Kyle Jordan Robinson to Chloe Nicole Salazar
- Thomas Terrell Henley III to Donna Kay Andres
To report any error or need for clarification, please call 361-574-1222.
