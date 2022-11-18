Marriage Licenses

 MetroCreative

Victoria County

  • Liam Patrick McCain to Adrian Mae Carmody-Dreier
  • Angel Rodolfo Castillo to Nicolasa Marie Hernandez
  • Michael James Vesely to Kesha Windham Wilkinson Johnathon Mathews Lopez to Heather Lynn Smith
  • Trevor Richard Hunt to Emily Elizabeth Barnard
  • Andrew Jason Cano to Kali Brooke Bundy
  • Daniel Ray Wells to Juanita Posadas
  • John Franklin Crye to Cindy Simmons Howe
  • Michael Daniel Garza to Bethany Alise Clark
  • Richard Lynn Hornung Jr. to Melissa Lee Houston
  • Ricky Neal Clark to William Keel Sager
  • Bradley Alan Fortenberry to Aleece Christine Schroeder
  • John David Martinez to Delia Nadine Echavarria
  • Adolph Ray Sedillo to Granado Sabrina

