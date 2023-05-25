Americans from across the country plan to stop in Victoria to enjoy good music and food while they remember their nation's fallen soldiers.
Memorial Weekend Bash promoter Frank Salazar said he's received calls from people in Colorado, Florida, Idaho and Washington state, all of them looking to get in on the action at Riverside Park.
"It's going to be a weekend full of fun for the whole family," Salazar said.
This year's bash will be at 407 Memorial Drive, near Riverside Stadium. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. Friday, continuing until midnight. The activities for Saturday and Sunday go from 2 p.m. to midnight.
Tejano music fans planning to attend all three days of the bash will be able to hear 15 acts this year. Salazar said four artists on the schedule are Grammy Award winners — Elida Reyna, Los Palominos, Siggno and Solido.
The bash also features the only sanctioned barbecue cookoff held in Texas during Memorial Day weekend, Salazar said. Chefs will get to work Friday. Winners will be announced Saturday, following a taste test.
Sunday's slate of activities includes a car show.
At 4:30 p.m. Saturday, a special ceremony will take place on stage.
"We will be commemorating our fallen heroes from any past war, as well as those who were injured in battle and died at a later date," Salazar said.
A trumpeter will perform "taps," the military bugle call played during memorial ceremonies.
Instead of buying tickets in person, Salazar said people can save $5 on a one-day general admission pass by visiting memorialweekedbash.eventmania.com to make a purchase. A general admission ticket for Friday costs $5 online, while tickets for Saturday and Sunday costs $15 each. A general admission pass for the entire weekend is available for $30.
Salazar is also offering three-day VIP passes, which costs $100 per person. VIP ticket holders get close access to the stage and free drinks from 7 to 9 p.m., Salazar said.