Photography

Memories of a Cuero photographer

Your Life: Michele Bennett

This is a still life I created in honor of my daddy and given to my siblings as a Christmas gift. I gathered things that reminded me of him, and included a photo of him and my mom. Each item in this photo brings back so many memories.

Michele Bennett remembers growing up, her parents would always be seen with a camera, especially around the holidays, to take photos of her and her five other siblings.

A plethora of Polaroid photos were scattered throughout the house as her parents worked to document the kids growing up, she said.

“When we gather together, we always get a group picture,” Bennett, 46, of Cuero, said. “And it’s really nice to look back on now because both of my parents passed.”

Living in a family that puts such a high priority on bonding and sharing memories, set the foundation for her love for photography.

Your Life: Michele Bennett

This was taken on Folly Beach, South Carolina. I have been so inspired by Marsha Gibson in the DeWitt County Shutterbugs Club and the art she creates through the years.
Your Life: Michele Bennett

Self portrait.

But before she was behind the lens, she was in front of one first. Bennett said she tried modeling in high school, but ironically she described herself as an extremely shy person growing up.

“It was just something to boost my self confidence a little bit and kind of helped me to get out of my shell,” Bennett said.

Bennett’s first camera was a humble Kodak point and shoot film camera. A school project led her out to search for wildflowers, which became the first subjects that crossed her lens.

“Some of them had really good focus, some of them had missed focus,” Bennett recalled. “It didn’t have the capabilities of a camera that I have now but it was a lot of fun.”

Bennett and her camera would begin to explore beyond the wildflower fields. Some trips took her through the mountains in Oklahoma and some took her across nature and streams with her Canon T7i by her side.

“After my mom passed away in 2005, my dad gathered a bunch of pictures for each of us kids,” Bennett said. “He had gone through all the big boxes of pictures and found pictures that related to each one of us and gave us a box of pictures and it was a real treasure.”

Some photography Bennett has experimented over the years include maternity photography and portraits, but said she can’t fathom the idea of turning it into a business.

Your Life: Michele Bennett

This is a still life I created in honor of my mom and given to my siblings as a Christmas gift. I gathered things that reminded me of her, and included a photo of her and my daddy. Each item in this photo brings back so many memories.
Your Life: Michele Bennett

Dahlia from Cuts of Color flower farm in Weimar. This flower was edited to emulate Marina de Wit, a fine art photographer that I greatly admire.

One genre that has never left her is nature.

“I love just being out there, I can take pictures of flowers for hours,” Bennett said. “In fact, I have.”

“It’s capturing this moment in time, it’s a memory, it’s a feeling,” Bennett said. “I have a picture that I took of my parents for their 25th wedding anniversary and looking back on it, it’s’ not my best work but to me it’s so special because I can see how much they love each other.”

Gallery: Memories from a Cuero photographer

A collection of photo work by Cuero photographer Michele Bennett. Check out the accompanying story in Sunday's business section.

1 of 24
bennett,michele.jpg

Michele Bennett of Cuero. 

Duy Vu is the photo editor for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

Photo editor

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

