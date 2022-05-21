Memories of a Cuero photographer

This is a still life I created in honor of my daddy and given to my siblings as a Christmas gift. I gathered things that reminded me of him, and included a photo of him and my mom. Each item in this photo brings back so many memories.
This is a still life I created in honor of my mom and given to my siblings as a Christmas gift. I gathered things that reminded me of her, and included a photo of her and my daddy. Each item in this photo brings back so many memories.
Michele Bennett remembers growing up, her parents would always be seen with a camera, especially around the holidays, to take photos of her and her five other siblings.
A plethora of Polaroid photos were scattered throughout the house as her parents worked to document the kids growing up, she said.
“When we gather together, we always get a group picture,” Bennett, 46, of Cuero, said. “And it’s really nice to look back on now because both of my parents passed.”
Living in a family that puts such a high priority on bonding and sharing memories, set the foundation for her love for photography.
But before she was behind the lens, she was in front of one first. Bennett said she tried modeling in high school, but ironically she described herself as an extremely shy person growing up.
“It was just something to boost my self confidence a little bit and kind of helped me to get out of my shell,” Bennett said.
Bennett’s first camera was a humble Kodak point and shoot film camera. A school project led her out to search for wildflowers, which became the first subjects that crossed her lens.
“Some of them had really good focus, some of them had missed focus,” Bennett recalled. “It didn’t have the capabilities of a camera that I have now but it was a lot of fun.”
Bennett and her camera would begin to explore beyond the wildflower fields. Some trips took her through the mountains in Oklahoma and some took her across nature and streams with her Canon T7i by her side.
“After my mom passed away in 2005, my dad gathered a bunch of pictures for each of us kids,” Bennett said. “He had gone through all the big boxes of pictures and found pictures that related to each one of us and gave us a box of pictures and it was a real treasure.”
Some photography Bennett has experimented over the years include maternity photography and portraits, but said she can’t fathom the idea of turning it into a business.
One genre that has never left her is nature.
“I love just being out there, I can take pictures of flowers for hours,” Bennett said. “In fact, I have.”
“It’s capturing this moment in time, it’s a memory, it’s a feeling,” Bennett said. “I have a picture that I took of my parents for their 25th wedding anniversary and looking back on it, it’s’ not my best work but to me it’s so special because I can see how much they love each other.”
This was a fun day spent submerging flowers in a large glass container with carbonated water. I really enjoyed learning about the lighting and focusing, trying to get the bubbles in as sharp of focus as possible.
This field of daisies was right out in front of my house in the pasture at sunrise. I love being out in nature, soaking it all in. Being alone and quiet on mornings like this one brings me closer to God. There is beauty to be found everywhere. Sometimes you just have to get down on the ground to find it.
This is from Caddo Lake, a weekend trip my husband and daughter surprised me with last November for my birthday. What a magical weekend dedicated solely to photography. We were up before sunrise in the freezing temps to get to this small area inside the state park. I sat on a pier for a couple hours taking photos as the sun rose and danced across the water and mist.
This is a unique shot I had an idea for one of our club’s monthly photo themes. The theme was outside your window. I had this old window I bought to use for various photos and decided to set it up in our pasture to capture an uncommon view of a sunrise.
Poppy House in Castroville.
Dahlia in Weimar.
Taken at the Poppy House in Castroville. This was the first photo I ever sold.
San Antonio Botanical Gardens.
Dahlia from Cuts of Color flower farm in Weimar. This flower was edited to emulate Marina de Wit, a fine art photographer that I greatly admire.
Crown of a Lemon Mint.
Garden of the Gods.
Texas freeze, 2021.
Three Rivers Petroglyphs, New Mexico.
Trip to Des Moines, Iowa.
This is little miss Birdie who was born Jan. 31 of this year. I am good friends with her momma and grandma, and have taken many photos for them through the years.
Self portrait.
Maternity.
Blue jeans, boots and hat.
Maternity silhouette.
This was taken on Folly Beach, South Carolina. I have been so inspired by Marsha Gibson in the DeWitt County Shutterbugs Club and the art she creates through the years.
Folly Beach, South Carolina.
Folly Beach, South Carolina.
