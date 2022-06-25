Memories of Victoria

Born and raised in Victoria, Lee Buckner, 69, reminisced about his days as an athlete. “Playing high school basketball stood out to me,” Buckner said. “Playing for Victoria High, when it was Victoria High back then.” Standing at 5-foot-10, Buckner said he played as a point guard back then. “Shooting the ball was the best part,” he said laughing while lounging on his red chair.
“My favorite all time memory is from 1993 to 1995. I was a Peace Corps volunteer in Chad,” Tom Weller said. In October 1995, Weller returned home to his family in his home state of Indiana. “I got off the plane and my family was there to meet me and the first thing they said was, ‘Oh! You’re back in America, what’s the first thing you want to do?’ Weller said. “And I said, “I just want a bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken and a 40 ounce, I just want to sit down somewhere.”
“My favorite memory is when Joshua proposed to me. It was really sweet. He took me down to Pebble Beach and I didn’t know he was going to propose. We take our dogs on walks there all the time,” Claire Santellana said. “We were really young; we were 18. He saved up all his money from working at the movies to buy me the ring.”
Timothy Nunez, 31, recalls as a child, he and all of his friends would meet at a tree near downtown to begin all of their adventures. “It’s an open field now,” Nunez said. “I met a lot of good friends that I still know to this day.”
For Kateley Reed, 17, who moved to Victoria at the age of 3 from New Mexico, going to church with her family was the thing that stood out to her the most. “We used to go and they had those old hymn songs and it was fun because we all held hands and talked to each other,” Kateley said.
Michael Martignoni, 65, who has lived his entire life in Victoria, still remembers the historic snowstorm that covered the region in 2004. “Never seen that. Every time we get snow in Victoria it’s always been brown snow because of the mud,” Martignoni said. “It was beautiful that day when we woke up that morning. We grabbed everyone, went outside and played in it.”
Jay Johnston rests at DeLeon Plaza and recounts Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 as one of his favorite memories of Victoria. “Got to watch the trees bend over, that’s pretty scary,” Johnston said. “That’s the first time I’ve been through a hurricane, pretty cool I didn’t get hurt.”
Beth Manuel isn’t native to Victoria but still has fond memories of the town from when she was younger. Manuel and her family would travel from Louisiana to visit relatives in Victoria. “Now here I am, living here,” Manuel said.
For Ervin Lemons, 72, his favorite memories involve spending time outside at Riverside Park. “I come out here and get a seat on the bench under the trees,” Lemons said. “Even when it’s hot as the dickens in Victoria, it’s fairly cool out here.”
What is a memory? For some it is a collection of likes and dislikes, a moment in time of their youth or even one’s first heartbreak. But for some, a memory is life; a memory is one that brings a loved one back to life, a memory captures a fleeting moment and encodes it forever to be remembered. In this week’s Your Life, we sent our staff photojournalists around town to explore the memories of Victoria and the residents who inhabit it.
