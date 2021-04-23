Reload 361, a faith-based men’s gathering hosted by Man to Man Ministries, will open at 5:30 p.m. May 6 at Son Valley Ranch, 8793 U.S. 87 N.
Not coincidentally, the event will take place on the National Day of Prayer.
“We are designed to encourage men in their faith, equip men to lead their families and engage men in the community,” said Pastor Glen Dry, founder of Man to Man Ministries. “We pray for our community and our country.”
Tables for six men are $100, and the fee includes barbecue and side dishes provided by Uncle Mutt’s Catering. The event is designed as a “table event” rather than a lecture because Dry wants the men to interact and get to know each other.
“My dream for the event is to connect men who want to win and desire to walk with the Lord with one another,” Dry said. “That’s the greatest accomplishment. This is not a conference where they sit and stare and listen to a lecture. We engage men through participation in conversation and prayer. Men walk away knowing they are not alone, that other men are not ashamed, and together we can build a better community and families for the future and give our kids hope.”
On average, from 350 to 400 men have attended the event each year since its inception about 15 years ago. During the event, various men lead the way by delivering encouraging messages and stories.
“It’s one of the largest faith-based gatherings of men that I know of in our particular area,” Dry said. “It’s become such an annual engrained event for guys to bring their friends, neighbors and co-workers and develop some friendships and hopefully form a brotherhood of guys who can pray with each other and fight for each other when it comes to their walks with the Lord.”
Dry is expecting a large gathering because he said men are wanting to gather again now that the threat of COVID-19 seems to be lessening.
On a regular basis, the annual men’s gathering is not the only event geared toward men. Man Church is offered at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday at Son Valley Ranch.
“One thing we are committed to is offering the community a weekly men’s gathering for men who want to connect, grow, develop and meet guys heading in the same direction,” Dry said. “We’ve done that well over the last decade-plus and want to continue that.”
Danny Pena, 62, of Victoria, who has been friends with Dry for more than 20 years, has participated in the men’s gatherings for at least 10 years.
“Each man of God is called and has a purpose to live with the calling of God put in his life,” Pena said. “The great commission is to go out and make disciples of all men and all nations.”
Pena, who is the facilities director and men’s ministry leader for Faith Family Church, said anywhere from 25 to 30 different church groups are represented at the event each year.
Pena’s favorite aspect of the gathering is that all of the church’s men’s groups from Victoria and the surrounding cities and counties come together for fellowship. They share ideas that help grow their various men’s ministries.
“We get to know each other and visit with men we don’t usually get to visit with,” he said. “We sit down and have a good meal, and the fellowship really sets the stage for the speakers who come up to speak and pray over the community.”
Though the men come from separate churches, they all unite at this event, he said.
“We serve in our local churches but come together unified as a community church to reach the community and let them know they are not alone,” Pena said. “We walk away inspired and hoping together as men of God to unite together to impact the community.”
Whether one belongs to a church with 50 members or 1,000 members, all are welcome at the gathering.
“We have a band of brothers as an army for this community,” Pena said. “We’re not just one church trying to reach the community, we’re a unified church. We can’t stand alone. The churches all need each other to do what God has called us to do in Victoria and the surrounding counties.”
