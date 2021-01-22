Midtown Church of Christ in Victoria started in 1995 when about 50 people began gathering to worship in the old Simon’s clothing store, and later, the Holiday Inn.
In 2000, the congregation purchased a piece of property on North Main Street and built the red brick church that exists today. An addition was built onto the existing structure in 2003.
Ronnie Scherffius, 51, preacher for Midtown Church of Christ, has about 22 years of experience sharing the Bible with people.
“When you look at the landscape of Christianity, there are dozens of churches, some have been around 1,000 years, some 100 years and some 10 years,” he said. “The distinctive characteristic of the Church of Christ is its appeal to use the Bible as the final authority. We worship the way the Bible instructs us to worship, specifically the New Testament.”
For example, as the Bible instructs, the services include singing but without instrumentation, Scherffius said. The entire congregation sings a cappella.
“A lot of Christians appeal to tradition, a creed or a manual,” he said. “For those not familiar with Church of Christ, it’s simply Bible-based without a lot of ceremony and pomp.”
Each Church of Christ congregation is autonomous, and the church elders preside over the congregation rather than the preacher, he continued.
The main priority this year is to appoint elders to serve the church because there are not any at the moment. Men of integrity who are blameless and watchful are sought for these important roles. More than one elder is required.
“In biblical terms, they are shepherds,” he said.
Shepherds make sure they feed the flock, guide them where they need to go and protect them from danger, he continued.
“We want to encourage those who meet the qualifications to step up and serve,” he said. “With leadership firmly in place, it makes a difference with the function of the church, the way it works and moves forward. Multiple men serve in the role in one congregation, and it’s a lot of responsibility.”
In 2016, Scherffius moved to Victoria with his wife and seven children from Newbern, Miss., where he preached for Glendale Church of Christ for more than 11 years.
At the beginning of his preaching career, he started with a small congregation of about 15 people while working for a Kohler plant. Eventually, he attended Memphis School of Preaching for two years. During his time in school and for a while afterward, he preached in Tunica, Miss.
“They fit four years of regular college hours into two years,” he said. “I always really in the back of my mind wanted to preach.”
Scherffius’ preacher friends in Mississippi and Texas who were familiar with Midtown Church of Christ in Victoria urged him to reach out to the congregation. Tom Pitchford, who once was an elder for the church, arranged for Scherffius to visit and preach, and they offered him the job.
“What stands out to me about the congregation is the quality of the people here. There are a lot of people here with a lot of Bible knowledge and a desire to see the church grow,” he said. “There is a lot of potential for growth, and there is a spirit right now among the people to be involved and work for the church.”
Evangelization and benevolence are key focuses of the congregation, he continued.
“We are looking evangelistically to reach out to anyone interested in studying the Bible,” he said.
James Cammock takes the lead in the evangelization work for the church. His work in evangelization began in New Zealand where he lived before he met and married his wife, who is from Victoria.
Before COVID-19, members of the congregation knocked on doors in areas around town. Now, the plan is to hang bags with information on doorknobs until knocking is safe again.
At one time, they also delivered care packages to hospital intensive care units to help the families of those who were sick. The pandemic has put a damper on that as well.
Scherffius looks forward to a time when the congregation can come together again without the hindrances of COVID-19. One of the church’s primary goals will be to strengthen the family relationship of the congregation after a year of being forced apart. While 140 to 150 people attended Sunday services before COVID-19, only 60 to 70 attend the services now.
Internally, the church has regular gospel meetings and guest speakers, among other activities. For example, Justin Guess, of Mathis, is scheduled to speak in March and Mike Bonner, of San Angelo, is scheduled to speak in October, depending on the progression of the pandemic.
The church also hosts a youth rally every April called Faith, Understanding, Excellence and Leadership (FUEL), which focuses on those four areas. Daniel Garza, of Beeville, is scheduled to speak at this year’s youth rally.
“It’s all about the Bible — the sermons, Bible classes, youth rally, gospel meetings. Christ is the center of everything,” Scherffius said. “The work of the church is not just about the preacher or a handful of people, it’s about the church as a whole working together. That’s what the Lord’s church is.”
