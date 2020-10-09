Perseverance. Minnehulla Baptist Church in Goliad has persevered.
The church started in a brush arbor 150 years ago with nine founders — six men and three women, said Shelia Edwards, the music director and a church member for 56 years. When the arbor was destroyed by a storm, the members built a log cabin. When a storm destroyed the log cabin, they built a wood-frame church. When the wood-frame church burned, they built the red-brick church that stands today.
“It was a small number of folks, and bad things kept happening. They could have gone to worship somewhere else, but they kept rebuilding,” Edwards said. “Their perseverance, their strength, really stands out to me.”
Minnehulla Baptist Church will celebrate its 150th anniversary with an outdoor ceremony under a tent on the church grounds at 3 p.m. Oct. 18. Social distancing and the wearing of masks will be practiced.
“We were excited about planning it for years,” Edwards said. “We’ve been getting ready for this but then the pandemic hit. I plan to pull back some of the songs I heard my ancestors sang growing up.”
While the celebration cannot be what was intended before the pandemic, the church is putting together a souvenir booklet with the church history and testimony from members about how the church has affected them.
For Edwards, in addition to nurturing her faith, Minnehulla Baptist Church taught her Black history that was not taught in schools when she was young and the art of public speaking.
“Growing up in Minnehulla Baptist Church gave us all confidence,” she said. “The word sanctuary means safe place, and I look at Minnehulla as a true sanctuary, my sacred place. That’s how I look at it.”
Edwards called the perseverance in her church a testimony of faith.
“They never gave up. I saw some of the elders, their determination, their trust in God, and they passed that on to me and my generation, and hopefully, we will pass it on to the next generation,” Edwards said. “Our faith is our inheritance. They did not have much to give us. We were a poor community, but they passed on their faith. I recall and lean on that when I start going through things. I go back and review history. If they did it — trust in God and know that he will deliver — we can do it.”
The history of the church has been passed down orally, Edwards said. When the church started around 1870, it was named Minnewee Baptist Church. The congregation was a mixture of African-Americans and Native Indians. The name of the church means “many running waters,” and the meaning is spiritual for Edwards.
“It’s hundreds and thousands of small blessings from different directions come together to one big blessing,” Edwards said of the church’s name.
There are about 75 members of the church. The current structure was built in 1997 and paid off in 1999.
“The Goliad community really came together and helped us,” Edwards said of building the church. “We look at the church as a community church, not just the congregation, but the whole community.”
The congregation will invite former church members who have moved away to the celebration.
“We are a big family unit, and once you walk through the door, you are family,” Edwards said. “We came this far by faith, it will be a celebration of faith and reviewing our history. God has delivered us through struggles and we will honor our history and glorify God.”
Deacon Joe McMillan started attending services at Minnehulla Baptist Church in 1965 when he married.
“That togetherness, unity, that feeling of love, being bonded with love, that’s what makes it successful,” McMillan said. “Sunday school and Bible study are the two main things I like. I like training and learning. The word is what makes you whole and keeps you. We have a wonderful pastor who teaches us the word.”
The Rev. Ira Antoine has been driving back and forth from Houston to serve as pastor for the church for the last 13 years. Before COVID-19, he traveled to Goliad for Bible study during the week, too. Antoine earned his doctorate in ministry from the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.
“The church has a family feel. When we got there, my wife and I, we just saw the rich value of family, and that resonated with us, that loving family attitude, that vibe you don’t always get from religious or non-religious organizations,” Antoine said.
The church reaches out to people both locally and abroad. Locally, they maintain a presence in the community by being involved in sporting events and activities as well as charitable organizations like the food pantry. Abroad they have provided financial and other help in Mexico, Uganda and Tanzania.
“I’m appreciative of God for the church that allows us to serve this community for 150 years, and it’s still going through ebbs and flows, rough times. It’s been a blessing,” Antoine said. “The fact that it’s a small, rural church means a lot. It goes to show that you can’t despise small things that God can use in a big way.”
