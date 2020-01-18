Victoria East running back Alan Jimenez embraces his teammate after scoring a touchdown against Corpus Christ King at Memorial Stadium.
Capturing compelling sports photographs can be challenging. You have to understand the game, be in the right spot and anticipate the action to capture just the right moment.
But visual storytelling in sports is more than just firing off a burst of frames to capture the action. There are always interesting layers, angles, compositions and telling details that can show viewers a different perspective of sports.
A lot of the storytelling can also happen off the field, court or track as the moments in between the action tell us interesting stories in addition to the plays we capture.
Each year, your Advocate staff photographers take thousands of photographs for our sports section, which includes game coverage and features on the top athletes in the area.
Here, we share a collection of our favorite moments in sports from 2019.
St. Joseph’s Lauren Estraca fights for control of the ball during a district game against St. Corpus Christi John Paul II.
Charlie Blalock | Victoria Advocate
Calhoun’s Catherine Hernandez (32) pitches during the District 30-5A game against Victoria West at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Chamberlain Smith | Victoria Advocate
Victoria East’s Haleigh Lidiak (6) high-fives a teammate during pregame introductions for the District 30-5A game against Victoria West.
Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com
Victoria West’s Jaelah Johnson bats during a bi-district playoff game against Flour Bluff at the Victoria Youth Sports Complex.
Chamberlain Smith | Victoria Advocate
St. Joseph’s Jayne Eaves, left, and Tara Swor practice handoffs at the old track near Memorial Stadium in preparation for the TAPPS Class 5A state meet in Hewitt.
Chamberlain Smith | Victoria Advocate
The 3A boys compete in the 300-meter hurdles at the All-Area Track Meet in Goliad.
Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com
Brandon Bauer rests between sets during a training session at Elite Fitness. Bauer qualified for the Olympic Junior Nationals in 2019.
Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com
Victoria East defensive coordinator Chris Lackey talks to his players during drills on the first day of spring football practice at the East practice field.
Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com
Victoria East football players practice defensive drills on the first day of spring football practice at the East practice fields.
Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com
Sterling College's Eric Robles beats the throw back as University of Houston-Victoria first baseman Caleb Zoda snags the catch in the sixth inning of game one during the season opener at Riverside Stadium. The Jaguars beat the Warriors 6-2.
Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com
Refugio’s Jared Kelley went 11-0 during his junior season and had 144 strikeouts in 65 innings.
Chamberlain Smith | Victoria Advocate
Nixon-Smiley players watch from the dugout during the Class 3A bi-district playoff game against Hallettsville at The Ballpark in Cuero.
Chamberlain Smith | Victoria Advocate
John Kozelsky chips the ball onto the green on the 16th hole at the Victoria Country Club during the City Championship.
Charlie Blalock | Victoria Advocate
Victoria West quarterback Donovan Harris prepares to carry out the West school flag before a game against San Benito at Calallen Wildcat Stadium.
Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate
Victoria East running back Alan Jimenez runs down field en route to his first touchdown during the District 15-5A, Division I game against Corpus Christi King at Memorial Stadium. Jimenez had three touchdowns at halftime. East won 50-20.
Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com
Hallettsville’s Addison Belicek bumps the ball over the net in a game against Goliad at the District Event Center.
Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate
The Victoria West volleyball players celebrate a play during a game against Victoria East.
Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com
Victoria West players enter the field to begin a game against San Benito at Calallen Wildcat Stadium.
Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate
Victoria East’s Andrew Guerrero barrels his way to positive yardage as Gregory-Portland defenders close in during a non-district game at Memorial Stadium.
Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com
Victoria West running back Tyvon Hardrick jumps over a Corpus Christi Moody defender during the District 15-5A, Division I opener at Memorial Stadium. West won 30-7.
Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate
Senior Colton Salas yells “I believe that we will win” into a megaphone as he leads the Victoria West student section in the cheer during the game against Corpus Christi Moody at Memorial Field.
Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate
Sarah Rosas cheers on the St. Joseph Flyers during a non-district game against Industrial at Bobcat Stadium in Bloomington.
Shelby Miller | Victoria Advocate
The Industrial Cobras celebrate after defeating the Goliad Tigerettes and winning the Region IV-3A final at Blossom Athletic Center in San Antonio.
Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate
Kylann Griffith taps the ball over the net during the Cobras 3A State Championship game against Van Alstyne at the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland on November 23, 2019.
Matt Smith | Special to the Advocate
Victoria West sophomore Erik Orta, 15, gets his chest painted by senior Kylee Rojas, 17, during the East versus West football game at Memorial Stadium.
Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate
Victoria East defensive back James Jones grabs Gregory Portland’s Christian St. Romain on the opening punt return of the Week 2 matchup at Memorial Stadium.
Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com
The sun sets over Calallen Wildcat Stadium in Corpus Christi as Victoria West takes on San Benito.
Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate
Ball boy Alex Estrada, a seventh-grader at Bay City Junior High, goes to give Layden Watley, a home-schooled fifth-grader, a high-five during a game between Cuero and Bay City.
Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate
Victoria West celebrates after defeating Corpus Christi Moody 30-7 in the District 15-5A, Division 1 opener at Memorial Stadium.
Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate
Calhoun head coach Richard Whitaker talks to the Sandcrabs.
Shelby Miller | Victoria Advocate
Cevel Pattan, of Cuero, hugs her brother-in-law, Tyvon Hardrick, after Victoria West lost the season opener against Cuero at Memorial Stadium.
Shelby Miller | Victoria Advocate
Shiner St. Paul’s players celebrate after winning the TAPPS Division IV State Championship game against Hallettsville Sacred Heart.
Ernesto Garcia | Special to the Advocate
The harvest moon rises on Friday the 13th over the guest bleachers at Memorial Stadium as Victoria West takes on Corpus Christi Moody.
Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate
Victoria West and Corpus Christi Ray players battle for the ball during tip-off in a District 30-5A game in the West gym.
Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate
Victoria West’s Aliza Scott goes in for a layup against Corpus Christi King during the District 30-5A home opener at the West gym.
Shelby Miller | Victoria Advocate
Victoria West’s Omar Posada tries to snag a rebound in a District 30-5A game against Corpus Christi Ray in the West gym.
Kendall Warner | Victoria Advocate
Head coach Gil Gonzalez runs drills with the Faith Academy Cougars to warm up before their home game against Our Lady of the Hills at Patti Welder Stadium.
Shelby Miller | Victoria Advocate
Faith Academy’s senior James Ortiz warms up before the team’s home game against Our Lady of the Hills at Patti Welder Stadium.
Shelby Miller | Victoria Advocate
Bobcat fans carry flags and lead the football team onto the field before the Class 2A, Division I quarterfinal against Holland at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com
Refugio’s Eziyah Bland (32) stands for the national anthem with teammates Nathan Marsh (51) and Allen Perez (4) before the Class 2A, Division I quarterfinal against Holland at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com
Shiner’s Doug Brooks jumps over Donyai Taylor in the Class 2A Division I regional playoff against Refugio at Rutledge Stadium in Converse.
Evan Lewis | elewis@vicad.com
Refugio’s Naaji Gadsden dives into the end zone to score a touchdown during the Class 2A, Division I quarterfinal game against Holland at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Emree Weaver | eweaver@vicad.com
The Refugio Bobcats hold up the trophy after winning the UIL Class 2A, Division I state championship against Post at AT&T Stadium.
Shelby Miller | Victoria Advocate
Refugio offensive line coach Drew Cox holds his 2-year-old grandson, Camden Cox, up to the mascot after the Bobcats beat Post in the UIL Class 2A, Division I state final against Post at AT&T Stadium.
Shelby Miller | Victoria Advocate
Refugio head coach Jason Herring hugs his son, Karson, and Superintendent Melissa Gonzales after the Bobcats won the UIL Class 2A, Division I state final against Post at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. Refugio finished the season 16-0.
Shelby Miller | Victoria Advocate
