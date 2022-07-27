61st annual Moulton Town & Country Jamboree
WHEN: Friday-Sunday
WHERE: Moulton City Park, Moulton
Texas Born Amusements providing carnival rides for children.
Musical Entertainment
Friday 8 p.m.-midnight, Broken Alibi
Saturday 7-8:50 p.m., Briana Adams; 9 p.m.-1a.m. TUB
Sunday Noon-4 p.m., Czechaholics; Southpaw Band 4-8 p.m.
Jamboree Activities
Friday
7 p.m. – Jackpot Open Salsa Cook-off
7 p.m. – Co-ed Softball Tournament begins
8 p.m. – Jackpot Open Shrimp Cook-off
8:30 p.m. – Jackpot Open Bloody Mary Contest
9:30 p.m. – Salsa, Shrimp, Bloody Mary winners announced at Main Pavilion
Saturday
8 a.m. – Men’s Softball Tournament
8 a.m. – Texas State Championship BBQ Cook-off
9:30 a.m. – Jackpot Home-style Chili Cook-off
10:30 a.m. – Jackpot Bean Cook-off
Noon – Chicken IBCA
1:30 p.m. – Pork Spareribs
3 p.m. – Brisket IBCA
4-5:30 p.m. – Sexy Legs, Daisy Dukes, & Best Mullet Contests
Around 5:30-6 p.m. – BBQ Cook-off Results & Awards
7 p.m. – Tug a Tractor
Sunday
8 a.m. – Tractor Show
8 a.m. – Car & Truck Show
9 a.m.-Noon – Pie contest and auction
10:30 – Grand Parade
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Fried Chicken Meal @Hall
Noon – Cornhole Tournament
1:30 p.m. – Youth Activities
2 p.m. – Pie Auction
