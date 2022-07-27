Southpaw Band
Tyler Kraatz is the drummer for Southpaw Band. The band will perform at the Moulton Town & Country Jamboree on Sunday from 4-8 p.m.

 Advocate file photo

61st annual Moulton Town & Country Jamboree

WHEN: Friday-Sunday

WHERE: Moulton City Park, Moulton

Texas Born Amusements providing carnival rides for children.

Musical Entertainment

Friday 8 p.m.-midnight, Broken Alibi

Saturday 7-8:50 p.m., Briana Adams; 9 p.m.-1a.m. TUB

Sunday Noon-4 p.m., Czechaholics; Southpaw Band 4-8 p.m.

Jamboree Activities

Friday

7 p.m. – Jackpot Open Salsa Cook-off

7 p.m. – Co-ed Softball Tournament begins

8 p.m. – Jackpot Open Shrimp Cook-off

8:30 p.m. – Jackpot Open Bloody Mary Contest

9:30 p.m. – Salsa, Shrimp, Bloody Mary winners announced at Main Pavilion

Saturday

8 a.m. – Men’s Softball Tournament

8 a.m. – Texas State Championship BBQ Cook-off

9:30 a.m. – Jackpot Home-style Chili Cook-off

10:30 a.m. – Jackpot Bean Cook-off

Noon – Chicken IBCA

1:30 p.m. – Pork Spareribs

3 p.m. – Brisket IBCA

4-5:30 p.m. – Sexy Legs, Daisy Dukes, & Best Mullet Contests

Around 5:30-6 p.m. – BBQ Cook-off Results & Awards

7 p.m. – Tug a Tractor

Sunday

8 a.m. – Tractor Show

8 a.m. – Car & Truck Show

9 a.m.-Noon – Pie contest and auction

10:30 – Grand Parade

10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Fried Chicken Meal @Hall

Noon – Cornhole Tournament

1:30 p.m. – Youth Activities

2 p.m. – Pie Auction

Catherine Kohn is features editor of The Victoria Advocate. A longtime journalist, she has been a features editor in Florida and editor of a small newspaper in South Carolina.

