Ramadan, a Muslim holy month that marks the revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Mohammed, began April 13. It takes place during the ninth month on the lunar calendar. The month will end with Eid al-Fitr, a celebration that means “breaking of the fast,” on May 13.
“During Ramadan, we increase prayer to God to remove this virus and to give us life back to normal,” said Imam Osama Hassan with the Victoria Islamic Center.
During Ramadan, Hassan and members of the Victoria Islamic Center fast from before dawn, about 5:45 a.m., until after sunset, about 8 p.m., every day. Those ages 10 and older fast all month, while the fasting is not mandatory for the younger children. They might practice fasting for a day or a weekend.
“It’s about being mindful of God, that God is around us, that he’s watching us,” Hassan said. “No matter what age, not even the young go sneak something because they know God can see them. It’s about being conscious of God, that God can see you.”
Nafees Ali and her family are members of the Victoria Islamic Center. Ali said Ramadan is a month of reflecting, becoming closer to God and understanding human suffering better. Muslims are reminded to be generous and increase charitable giving during this month.
“God wants us to remember to be humble, kind, giving and forgiving. This is the time to focus on those things — self-improvement and self-reflection,” Ali said. “The act of fasting teaches us self-discipline. It teaches us to reflect and show compassion for the poor and unfortunate ones. It’s a reminder to continue living a humble life until Ramadan comes again.”
By not eating during the day during Ramadan, Muslims practice discipline, which they apply to other things, too, Hassan said. The month provides practice in avoiding those things that God forbids, such as lying, cheating and using bad words. Anger also is avoided during the holy month because it destroys the rewards gained by fasting.
“It is practice for the person to avoid what God forbids in our lives,” Hassan said.
Hassan said he drinks water and coffee and eats a light breakfast before the fast begins for the day. He continued that fasting is good for the body from a health perspective, and good for the soul from a spiritual perspective.
“It’s fulfilling the orders of God, and it makes you feel what others sometimes feel and suffer,” Hassan said. “It makes you appreciate the blessings he provides us, because sometimes you take things for granted.”
Hassan offered the example of the recent freeze as a time when people realized their many daily blessings after power and water were lost across town.
“How awesome to have water every day,” Hassan said. “Sometimes when you miss something, it makes you appreciate it more. You’re more thankful for it. It makes us appreciate what God gives us.”
During the month of Ramadan, members of the Victoria Islamic Center pray each morning, spend whatever time they have during the day reciting the Quran, and pray at night for at least an hour at the mosque. Their evening prayers were longer before the pandemic. Now, they bring their own prayer rugs and distance themselves from one another. Some of them continue their prayers in their homes at night.
“This honors the book revealed that month, we receive the word and are more connected with God because we believe when you recite the Quran, you are talking to God,” Hassan said.
Ramadan is a time of charitable giving. For example, on Tuesday, members of the Victoria Islamic Center will donate and help serve food from Mumphord’s Barbecue to those in need at Christ’s Kitchen.
“God makes the rich people feel what the hungry people go through,” Hassan said. “So we do not forget about the hungry people.”
Ramadan is a time to use the blessings of God wisely, Hassan said.
“It’s proper to share your blessings with the other one,” he said. “We are more generous during Ramadan, giving more to charity for the poor and needy. We feel what they are going through, and God meant us to be like that — more generous toward the needy ones. God gives us so many things and we start to use them in the proper way to share the blessing with the other one.”
Eid al-Fitr on May 13 is a celebration of accomplishing what God commands. The Prophet Mohammed said there are two joys, Hassan said. The first is when one breaks the fast after Ramadan and the other is when one meets God and is rewarded for what he has done in his life.
“It’s a little like the joy when you break the fast every day, that you have achieved what God has commanded you to do, to fast the whole day,” Hassan said. “The same thing applies after you finish the fast on Eid al-Fitr.”
Normally, all of the members of the Victoria Islamic Center would gather to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, but not last year or this year because of the pandemic. This year, the day will begin with two morning prayer sessions so people can socially distance. Later, a drive-thru celebration like last year’s will include goody bags, food and gifts for the children. About 50 families belong to the Victoria Islamic Center.
“It’s (Eid al-Fitr) a celebration,” Ali said. “It’s about being cleansed and starting new again.”
