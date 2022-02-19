There's a question that Charlotte Leita, 5, likes to ask her parents come springtime.
"When is stock show? When is stock show?" the Inez girl asks over and over, said her mother, Meghan Starr.
That's mainly for one reason — the annual mutton bustin' competition at the Victoria Livestock Show.
Ever since Charlotte rode her first sheep at the livestock show's inaugural mutton bustin' event in 2019, she's been hooked.
In mutton bustin', kids are given a chance to channel their inner cowboy or cowgirl by taking to the backs of sheep and hanging on for as long as they can. Judges look at how long the kids can hang as well as the orneriness of the sheep they ride.
After a year's haitus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is back and restored to its former glory. In fact, said mutton bustin' Chairman Robert Shadle, this year is even better than ever.
Due to its popularity, this year's competition will have spots for 60 kids. As of early-February, about 40 kids had signed up.
There's a simple reason for that, Shadle said. Mutton bustin' is fun — a heck of a lot of fun.
Four years ago, Charlotte got her start as one of the youngest competitors in the event, and ever since she has been clamoring for more.
Safety may seem like a concern for uninitiated parents, but Shadle said organizers take extra special precautions. Kids don a protective vest and helmet, and Shadle and others are nearby to ensure all riders don't get taken on too wild of a ride.
In fact, Starr said she thinks it's good thing for her kids to "roll around in the dirt" a little bit.
During Charlotte's first ride, Shadle held the back of her vest to make sure she didn't take too rough a tumble, the girl's mother said.
"Not one tear shed, ever," she said.
Instead, Charlotte was ecstatic, smiling "ear to ear" during her first ride. She was even more pleased after receiving a participation trophy. Now, she's got her sights set on a reserve or grand champion belt buckle, and she has participated in a number of mutton bustin' events throughout South Texas.
Starr and her husband, who farms cotton and corn, are Victoria County natives who grew up competing at the Victoria Livestock Show.
The show is still a big part of their lives, said Starr, who also serves as one of the mutton bustin' rodeo clowns.
For the couple, seeing Charlotte get excited about the stock show at such a young age is a major blessing because they know just how much of a positive opportunity it can be.
"My kids would never ride a sheep anywhere else," Starr said.
