My mom has been watching YouTube videos of people who live in the coldest city in the world. Located somewhere in Northern Russia, the city of Yakutsk boasts the coldest temperatures, most interesting fossilized artifacts and most fascinating people who live in extraordinary conditions.
The pipes are all above ground, and the open air is their freezer, yet they are able to walk around despite their faces literally freezing half the time.
In fact, despite the best clothing suitable for this kind of weather, they are still only able to walk around outside for 10 minutes before they have to seek shelter. If they don’t, their bodies will slow down and internally freeze to their eventual deaths. Keep in mind, we are talking about -60 degrees on the coldest day, and -45 on the warmest in their wintertime.
We don’t have to worry about such extreme temperatures here in the Crossroads, although the change in temperatures have you wondering what to wear on any given day. Fortunately, I may have come to a happy medium.
It was the coldest day that we had in months, during the last cold front. I had ordered some fitting and warm undergarments for the kids so I didn’t have to worry so much about drafts, and we would be able to walk around comfortably just layering on top of our already completely covered skin.
We were going out for our walk, so I dressed my children accordingly, stuffed all of our heavy winter jackets into the passenger seat of the car, and packed our slightly insulated rain boots just in case.
As we stepped out of the vehicle and onto the nature trail at Riverside Park, we realized just how necessary all of our gear was and began to layer appropriately.
We started off with fitted, lined undergarments, then regular long pants and shirts.
A sweater or lighter jacket next, a heavy snow coat on top, then some protective hats, gloves and scarves.
We probably looked like a pack of South Pole weather researchers, but oddly enough, we were quite comfortable.
What was interesting was the actual movement of the walk. I felt as though we all landed in a pot of molasses; everything was in a general slow motion replay. I slowly turned my entire torso to look back at my kids, and they even tripped and fell in slow motion, and bounced off the ground like a rubber ball in their coats.
This was all fun and games, until about two hours into our walk when everything was not only slower, but colder. Yes, even in all of our garb, somehow our bodies were just tired enough and not quite acclimated enough to continue on. We walked back to the van ready for a snack and some warm tea that was waiting for us at home.
Sometimes, I would look outside on a cold and rainy day, feel my body slipping into a hibernation of reading books and drinking tea, while my kids tirelessly ran and jumped around the house like restless hyenas.
I always wondered how they never felt the same as I did, but after our little chilly walk, they finally understood. No one wanted to go back outside anymore, and all they wanted to do was cuddle on the couch and read books.
That was all it took. No more anticipation, no more restlessness, just exploration, a little bit of bravery, and a really spacious van.