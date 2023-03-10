It’s been a full year since I made the switch. On average, I was spending around three hours per day on my phone. Mathematically, this meant almost 20% of my day was devoted to sticking my face in a screen. It never felt like so long, either. My periods of looking at my phone were brief. At the end of the day, I felt like I had no more time to do anything, and I got nothing done that I desired. This was puzzling to me, since surely a small gadget couldn’t possibly take so much time out of my day.
This is when I started becoming more organized. I used the apps on my phone to control the time I spent on them. I started to notice my overall time, and took measures to lower that count of hours. My children benefited from more bonding time. My schedule was such that I could manage my time on the phone and balance everything else too.
Yet, this feeling of addiction was one I could not shake. I did not like the instantaneous grab for my phone when I wanted my brain to slow down, or the mindless scrolling when I got a minute by myself. It felt like I was deadening my brain by just stopping to scroll, as if my eyes felt satiated by the movement of pictures on my screen.
My anxiety was still present, even though I was being pacified. Yet, why? How, even after so much discipline, could I have found myself still longing for that grab, reaching for my phone in the middle of conversations, story time moments, needing to respond to that “ding,” check my email, or just see what all my so-called friends were doing, even though I hadn’t spoken to them in years.
I know that many people could have more self-control, but after reading many books and articles on the draw of smartphones to constant consumerism, I decided it was time for me to stop.
My Light Phone was made by a company from Brooklyn, New York with people like me in mind; it was made to do as little as possible, yet have some simple functions that most of us have become accustomed to such as podcasts, notes, and a calculator. It will never search the web, operate any social media apps, or advertise anything to me. It respects my time by only showing me any necessary conversation via text or phone call.
However, it has taken a while to get used to. I have to view photos and links sent to me on my computer at the end of the day, and for this reason, it takes me a while to respond to some messages. My friends have learned how to communicate with me, and that I may not respond immediately, but will give acknowledgement as soon as I am able. I have made time for the friends I have now, not for friends I had many years ago that have moved on.
The hours that have been lost have been regained, and I am all the better for that.
Though my friends have not jumped on the bandwagon and joined me yet, they can see the value, and I know I am not alone. The tech-free life is growing ever more popular, despite many businesses increasingly becoming digital.
My first year is up, and I’m not looking back.