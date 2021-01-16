Our family got a Kindle Fire TV Stick for Christmas to more easily access Netflix, YouTube and other video services we use regularly with our kids.
It turns out, the access to different shows for free makes it a very viable replacement for a cable or dish subscription. For us, never having had cable or dish, this brought about a whole new avenue of watching really good shows and movies. My husband found a video from the astronauts at NASA called “Down to Earth” on YouTube and thought it would be fun for me and the boys to watch on a cold, rainy day.
It is a short documentary that interviews several astronauts about their journey to working on the International Space Station. They spoke about how they grew up dreaming about going to space and seeing the Earth from up above. The boys loved watching them get in their suits and I kept asking, “What about you? Would you like to try and go up there?”, just to see if I could catch their interest. For each astronaut, the journey didn’t come easily. Even after years of studying and preparation, they had to apply and be rejected by the NASA program many times before finally becoming an astronaut.
In some cases, the acceptance call came when they least expected it.
After finally going into space, you get to see some exclusive video footage of their experiences in space; they goof off, float around and do anti-gravity yoga, among other things.
You get to really see how much fun, and then how much work, it takes to be up there.
They highlight some science experiments and such, which was great fun for me, but pretty boring for the kids.
The highlight of the documentary is when they talk about seeing the Earth from a special place in the Space Station that allows them to open the windows and see everything as if they were free-floating in space. They spoke about watching the Earth and how they got to see land masses and natural occurrences with no boundaries.
It’s as if they get to see the “big picture” of the Earth without political borders and man-made divisions.
What happens in one desert affects another river, and everything is intertwined and working together in all corners of the planet. They kept mentioning how up in space, they really get a sense that we are all in this together, impacting our Earth for better or worse.
The stars, too were amazing to see. Even though we only see a flat representation of the image on the TV screen, they described seeing the stars as if they could see their depth because there were so many. They are stationary and don’t “twinkle” because there is no interference of cloud and debris.
At the end, they were able to verbalize the main lessons they learned from being in space and seeing the Earth below. One astronaut said that if they could take the entire population and show them the planet for 30 seconds, it would change their lives.
You think about things differently; the world really is small, and each one of us, as individuals, are minuscule.
We would return to our conflicts and battles, but we would hopefully begin to work towards more unity, knowing that we really are working together.
