Last fall, a few people brought up the same topic around the same time with Justin Reyes, director of family evangelization for the Catholic Diocese of Victoria. They brought up the need for some sort of outreach for those experiencing separation or divorce, whether it happened recently or long ago.
“The church is here for them, sees them, loves them and wants to walk with them in their experiences,” Reyes said. “Some marriages do not turn out as planned. Stats show that going into it, most are wanting it to work, but unfortunate things happen, sometimes out of our control, that contribute to divorce.”
Reyes and others began researching programs and found, “Surviving Divorce: Hope and Healing for the Catholic Family,” by Rose Sweet. The program incorporates videos featuring world-renowned speakers, a workbook and discussions. This is the second time the diocese will offer help for those who are divorced or separated. More than a dozen people participated in the first program.
The 13 sessions will begin Sept. 9 and end Dec. 9, punctuated by a holiday social in December. Participants will meet every Thursday except Thanksgiving at 7 p.m. in the Saint Raphael Room of the Our Lady of Victory Cathedral Center. Appropriately, the meetings start with a prayer to St. Raphael, the patron saint of healing and happy meetings.
The first session will be an introduction where participants get to meet the facilitators and hear their stories, and experience what to expect from the group.
“They can introduce themselves if they like, and if they are on the fence, they can just come and check it out,” Reyes said.
Each session thereafter will begin with prayer followed by a video. Then there will be an opportunity for discussion, though some might prefer to just listen. Certain sessions will bring in guests who speak on topics ranging from finances to the annulment process.
“The church sees them facing obstacles and challenges, and in society today, the prevailing mindset is to move on very quickly,” Reyes said. “In reality, there are lots of emotional challenges that can happen as one experiences divorce, and they might not get over it quickly. It’s like losing a person and grieving.”
Reyes continued that the church wants to create connections between those experiencing separation or divorce so they can have companions with whom to walk their journeys.
The program facilitators, Daniel Derouen and Sheila Martinka, will be assisted by Reyes and John Vincent.
Martinka, a family nurse practitioner at the Children’s Center of Victoria, is a lector and eucharistic minister at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, the parish to which she belongs. She has been divorced for more than 20 years and helped facilitate the first “Surviving Divorce” program.
“During the first part of the program, we talk about feelings. It’s about trying to figure out who you are outside of divorce,” Martinka said. “It’s like a death, the death of a marriage.”
Martinka, who was married for just over seven years, said the lies started early in her marriage, and after counseling failed, she knew that she deserved to be happy, even if it meant divorce. As a cradle Catholic, she found the decision difficult.
“I want people to take away that it is possible to heal through the church and God,” Martinka said. “Healing is so important. You have to allow people to grieve, and we’re here to support you.”
She continued that she wants people dealing with separation or divorce to experience the healing of God’s love and understand they still deserve God’s joy. She also said that the program helps dispel misinformation.
“Some Catholics believe you can’t receive any of the sacraments if you are divorced, but as long as you are living within the Catholic faith, you can,” she said.
Daniel Derouen, a member of Our Lady of Sorrows parish who works in the oil and gas industry, attended the first program as a participant. He offered so much to the group that he was asked to be a facilitator for the second program.
Derouen moved to Victoria from Louisiana in 2006 and divorced in 2008. He said that divorce not only destroys the family, but the whole community suffers, too.
“It wreaks havoc on the husband and wife, and the children suffer silently as mine did,” he said. “I want people to walk away with a sense of hope that there is somewhere they can feel safe to share their experiences and get healed.”
He continued that the group can steer those going through separation or divorce to the Emmaus Center, another offering of the diocese, where trained counselors can help with depression and anxiety, among other issues.
“Divorce derails the whole family, and the pain can last a long time,” he said. “I am there to be a witness to people that there is hope that life can continue. They need to get involved in the church and prayer life, and they can be healed and move on to have a productive life.”
Derouen said the program gives participants a deeper understanding of God’s love.
“That’s what it’s all about,” he concluded.
Karen Johnson, a curriculum coordinator for VISD who belongs to Holy Family Catholic Church, participated in the first program about a year after her 30-year marriage ended. She intends to participate in the second program as well because she is sure she can still learn from reflecting on such a lengthy marriage, and she wants to help others going through divorce.
“I thought I was there, so to speak, that I was healed and good to go,” she said. “But taking the course, I realized there were some areas in my life that were unresolved, that still needed work.”
The session on forgiveness profoundly affected Johnson. While she wanted to hear her ex-husband ask for forgiveness, she realized that she too needed to seek forgiveness for her part in the marriage.
“When I did ask him to forgive me, just a lot of healing came with that moment,” she said. “It was pivotal, such a healing moment, acknowledging to him I wasn’t perfect in our marriage. In return, he said all the things I needed to hear. It was powerful.”
Johnson called the first program an open and inviting format where participants were free to partake in discussions or just sit quietly and listen. She said the participants were at different stages in the process of dealing with divorce, including some with raw emotions at the beginning of their journeys. She found the videos in which they heard from others walking the same path very helpful.
“I hope I can be of help to others who are at the very difficult beginning part of the journey,” she said.
