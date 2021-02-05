For more than six months, the Jerusalem Family Praise Center has been without an official pastor. That will change on Super Bowl Sunday when the Rev. Anthony De Los Santos takes the helm for the first time.
De Los Santos, 42, had been pastor of City of Refuge Church in Kenedy since 2008, when he also earned his bachelor’s degree in biblical studies from Bethel Seminary. Before that, he was an associate pastor under his father, the Rev. George De Los Santos, for six years. He is married to Lisa De Los Santos and they have three sons, Nathaniel De Los Santos, 21, George De Los Santos, 19, and Jabez De Los Santos, 17.
Jerusalem Family Praise Center was established in 1957 by Frederico Trevino Sr. and 12 other people. The church has almost 100 members. The Rev. John Carmona, who guided Jerusalem Family Praise Center for 37 years, died of complications of coronavirus in August. He served as a mentor to De Los Santos because their churches are members of the same overarching international organization.
“Pastor John Carmona was a mentor … he married my parents, and the Carmona family has always been dear to us,” De Los Santos said. “It’s a great honor to be able to continue what he started.”
The City of Refuge Church and Jerusalem Family Praise Center are members of Unified Pentecostal Local Churches International. De Los Santos has been president of the international organization’s men’s ministry for five years. His wife is involved with the organization’s women’s ministry. Two of their sons are involved with the church as well — one with the youth ministry and the other with the music ministry.
De Los Santos’ brother Isaac De Los Santos is president of Unified Pentecostal Local Churches International. His task in the transition after Carmona’s death was to recruit candidates for the role of pastor for the church congregation to consider.
Anthony De Los Santos’ name came up in Jerusalem’s search for a new pastor, and when he was contacted, he and his family prayed about the prospect. Through prayer and discernment, they decided God was steering them in the direction of Victoria, and De Los Santos entered the ring as a candidate. Ultimately, he was elected to the position by 95% of the voting body.
“As the national men’s ministry president, in that role, he (Anthony De Los Santos) brought a lot of growth and change through new ideas and strategies,” said Isaac De Los Santos. “I think his open-mindedness to growth and finding ways to reach people with the gospel will be an asset to the congregation.”
The fact that he is bilingual also fits in with the ministry of the church, he continued.
“He loves people, which is essential for a good pastor,” he said.
De Los Santos said he looks forward to being a part of what God is doing in Victoria, and he is excited about reaching more people than he had the opportunity to reach in Kenedy, which is a smaller community.
“There are more people, more strategies to reach out to people in the community,” De Los Santos said. “In Victoria, we already have a great church, and we want to continue to help them grow the kingdom of God. We’re excited about the opportunity, and we believe God wants this. We prayed about it.”
Every Sunday and Wednesday, services at Jerusalem are preached in English and Spanish intermittently, while English is the primary language spoken at De Los Santos’ prior church. Therefore, the new church will give De Los Santos the opportunity to use his Spanish more, which is a welcomed challenge, he said.
“Largely due to Dr. Carmona’s leadership for 37 years, the church is a bilingual congregation,” said Isaac De Los Santos. “That was not always common. The desire to minister to both languages in the community was visionary in that sense. It’s a major part of the church’s legacy.”
Aaron Arangua, who has been a member of the church for about 25 years, said that ministering to both Spanish- and English-speaking communities sets the church apart from others.
“Being part of the Hispanic community, this is one of the first churches in Victoria that transitioned to a bilingual ministry,” he said.
Arangua described members of the multi-generational congregation as down-to-earth. He mentioned an annual music festival, vacation Bible school and Harvest Fest as examples of activities that unite the congregation.
“What I like about him (Anthony De Los Santos) is his vision to move us forward, to reach out more to the community. His ideas are more modern. His ideas appeal to a younger generation but he has a heart for the older generation,” Arangua said. “I’m really excited for the new changes to come to the church. I’m looking forward to working with the new pastor and his new ideas to move the church to the next level.”
Rick Villa, a member of the church for more than 35 years, also is excited about the next chapter for the church.
“I’m proud of the last six and one-half months,” Villa said. “A number of leaders in the men’s ministry, the women’s ministry, the worship ministry, they all stepped up and it was so amazing. They displayed their talents and abilities and because of them we almost operated at 100%.”
At personal, professional and spiritual levels, Villa said he always looks for people who are invested in what they are doing.
“I look for people who are very passionate and very dedicated, and a key reason I wanted him (De Los Santos) was because of his track record,” Villa said. “He was very established as a young evangelist doing some very amazing work with the church, the members, the community and the organization. He really comes with a strong resume, one that will allow us to go to the next level with our church, to win souls. I have 200% confidence in him.”
De Los Santos said his greatest joy is to share the good news with people, and in the midst of the pandemic, people need that good news more than ever.
“There is hope, especially in times like this, and I want to be there for people when they need me to pray with them and encourage them,” De Los Santos said. “ It’s a joy to change people’s hearts, to change the way people think and feel. My greatest joy is to share the love of Christ.”
