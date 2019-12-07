If you haven’t visited the new playground at Ethel Lee Tracy Park yet, then you will be in for a real treat! We have seen it in the beginning, middle and toward the end of building, and it has been a source of daydreaming and fantasy for my family as we played on the other side. The finished product looks like something you’d see in a bigger city: a very large slide that is preceded by a rope climb, a seesaw that holds about eight children, swings for different times of life (baby, toddler, child, etc..), some well-done percussion instruments and much more. The shade is adequate, and there are picnic tables stationed all around that allow you to eat lunch while watching the kids.
We discovered our favorite itinerary for visiting this park one Saturday morning when the weather was perfectly cool. The first thing that caught our eyes was the large slide with the rope climb. At first, it seems a little jarring to be climbing up this semicircle on ropes to approach the top of the slide, but it is perfectly safe, and in fact, it relieves the pressure of having young toddlers attempt the climb, since it is impossible for them to do so. It was not out of the realm of possibility for my oldest, however, and he was able to master it in no time. However, what he did hesitate on was the fact that the slide is covered. As you look down, it is as black as the night, and that idea terrified him. We never force him to go out of his comfort zone, but my husband and I threw out as much encouragement as we could. Eventually, our “Brave James” faced his fears and went down the slide again and again. Swings were next, followed by the rocking pirate ship that my husband and I found to be childishly fun and the epic seesaw that our boys sat on for what seemed to be hours.
It was getting close to snack time but too early for lunch, so my husband had the idea of going to Halepaska’s bakery for a little something sweet. Despite the fact that I never go early enough to get my favorite egg-and-bacon kolache before they run out, we can always find tasty treats for the family. After all of that exertion on the playground, it was definitely time for some fruit kolaches and fall cookies. We sat and tried to answer the questions posed on the advertisements on top of the table, as I’m sure everyone in Victoria does or has done at some point in their lives, and just enjoyed each other’s company in the restaurant. It was truly the perfect end to a perfect morning.
It’s such a privilege to enjoy simple outings close to home, watch the kids overcome their personal obstacles and eat a little treat every once in a while. We love the new park, so kudos to the city for bringing in good-quality equipment for us to grow with.
