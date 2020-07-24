The Rev. Michael Koehler, 40, is the new priest at Trinity Episcopal Church in Victoria.
As the son of an Episcopal priest, he moved from town to town growing up and graduated from high school in Fort Myers, Fla. Both his parents are Texans.
“I claim Texas, but I’m from all over,” he said. “I got back as quick as I could.”
Koehler earned his bachelor’s degree in speech communication from Baylor University. He wanted to be a youth minister, so in looking at the various programs, he decided that the ability to convey the message is as important as the message itself.
The degree taught him to communicate in large and small groups and to problem solve through communication.
“This was a good degree because so much of theology is about the lived aspect of faith. To have the ability to communicate is really important,” he said. “As you learn to understand people, you learn how to apply faith to their everyday lives.”
Koehler attended the University of the South School of Theology in Sewanee, Tenn..
Just out of the seminary, he served as assistant rector at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Wimberley for two years. The following three years, he served as associate chaplain at TMI Episcopal School in San Antonio. Most recently, he served as assistant rector at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and School in San Antonio for six years.
He and his wife Erin Koehler have been married for 13 years. They call their three sons ages 11, 8 and 7 “team chaos” collectively.
As for his calling, after college, Koehler served as a youth minister for a while but found something was missing.
“It was really wonderful but something was missing from being able to live what God was calling me to do,” he said. “For me, recognizing the connection of people through the sacraments, especially communion, was a bigger part of the ministry than I realized.”
He had just met his future wife, also a youth minister, and they married while he was doing discernment, which is walking through the process of determining whether God is calling him to do this work.
“It would be a big change for our lives if I became a priest,” he said. “It’s an intensive process that takes one to many years. It was 18 months for us of walking through the intentional parts of the process before I left for the seminary.”
He described his calling as being able to share with people that they are loved and forgiven by God.
“Essentially, I tell people that God loves them and forgives them, and it’s different from other types of ministry because you have the ability to do that with the authority of the church behind you, which was what I feel my calling in life has been,” he said.
Koehler started at Trinity Episcopal Church on July 1, and his family moved to town on July 7.
“We love the small town, it’s one of the things we’re really excited about – being part of everything and having the whole community within reach,” he said. “We like the idea of that close-knit community.”
Koehler is looking forward to setting down roots and building on the church’s “great foundation of wonderful people.” He wants to expand the connection between the church and the school.
“We have a wonderful school ministry, an outreach of the church, and we want to make sure the church recognizes and supports it,” he said.
The challenge for Koehler is building relationships, the essence of life and faith, while social distancing during the pandemic.
“Doing this all virtually and from a distance is challenging,” he said. “Even in the first three weeks we are coming up with new ways and doing the best we can with what we’re given.”
When composing sermons, Koehler asks how God is speaking through a particular text at a particular time.
“(I’m) recognizing the scriptures are living and breathing so they have something different to say to us now than three months ago or 10 years ago,” he said. “There is something new to be said through the spirit. What is this saying to us now in this time in our struggles and our joys?”
One of his favorite Bible stories is in the gospel of John when Jesus meets the woman at the well.
“The truth of it is that God knows exactly who He is talking to and wants to be in a relationship with her knowing her background, knowing her story,” he said. “God knows what we’ve done, where we’ve been and still wants to be part of it.”
For fun, Koehler runs half marathons, though he admits the heat and humidity might change that “pretty quickly.” He also enjoys a good cup of coffee, being outside and being with his family.
“We’re humbled and excited to be part of the Victoria community and can’t wait to see what God is going to do,” Koehler said.
