I’ve been asking my close friends if they have any neat New Year’s resolutions this year. Their answers seem to be along the lines of, “Just be myself this year”, or “Keep on doing the best I can on everything,” when it usually seems to be a specific goal, no matter how far-fetched. I asked my husband about it, and he tied it to fatigue in 2020. He felt that even he didn’t seem as excited about making plans and goals because no one knows how things are going to end up this next year. If 2020 taught us anything, it is that it’s hard to plan for a year when everything can just be upside down in a minute. I agree, but I don’t think that’s a reason not to plan and have goals. Really, when has life shown us any different? Every year, someone goes through something that knocks them off their feet and they have to adjust. It’s just that this year. We happened to have gone through that as a collective, global society.
This year, I decided to do something that I can accomplish immediately and keep going for the entire year. I happened to stumble on the book, “The Miracle Morning: The Not-so-obvious Secret Guaranteed to Transform Your Life Before 8 AM,” by Hal Elrod, which was mentioned on one of my favorite podcasts, “The Model Health Show.” It was his response to some phenomenal and inspiring events in his life. Basically, he advocates for starting your day with six simple activities, which, when accomplished, can really jump-start your life in the most profound way.
We ended up taking his six steps and modifying it so that our whole family can join in.
My kids and I start the day with prayer, some scripture reading, planning for our day, learning and even a little bit of exercise. By exercise, I mean watching along with a 10-minute pilates video, which is fun and hilarious when the kids and I perform our own little parody of what is being shown on screen. Our little baby girl even comes along and tries to “exercise” with her older brothers. In short, we begin our day with focus, gratitude, laughter and planning. Elrod says you can take as much or as little time as you need, even if it’s five minutes for each activity.
We take that to heart, of course, as some things take longer than others, and the kids get bored with sitting and planning for 10 minutes. It’s something simple that anyone can use, but if you want to get specific, Elrod has published several spinoffs of his book for entrepreneurs, couples and families, among others.
My hope for our society is that we can get back to planning and dreaming, even if it’s just for the day that is before us. Imagine what kind of positive things can flower in this next year.
