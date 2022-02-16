THURSDAY
Pre-K Power Story Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Pre-K Power Story Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Stitching Together — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Teen Night — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Holy Family Altar Society 2022 Games Party — 6 p.m., 704 Mallette Drive, Victoria
FRIDAY
Heart Calcification Screenings at Cuero Regional Hospital — 8 a.m., 2550 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Go Western C&W Dance — 8 p.m., Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St., Victoria
SATURDAY
Hwy 87 Trade Days Market — 9 a.m., Son Valley Ranch, 8793 U.S. 87, Victoria
Cuero Heart Walk 2022 — 9 a.m., Bfit Cuero Wellness Center, 701 N. Esplanade St., Cuero
Victoria Farmers’ Market — 9 a.m., Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, 2805 N. Navarro St., Victoria
Chocolate Chocolate Everywhere — 10 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
Coast Writers — 1 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
SUNDAY
Knights of Columbus BBQ Pork Steak Plates To-Go — 9 a.m., KC Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St., Victoria
“Mel Chin: Points of View” — Noon, Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, 1201 N. Moody St., Victoria
MONDAY
Community, Unity and Mental Health presents Adulting 101 Stress Management — 11 a.m., Victoria College, 2200 E. Red River St., Victoria
Monday Common Meditation — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Alzheimer’s/Dementia Support Group — 5:30 p.m., 9606 Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
TUESDAY
Baby Time — 9:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Baby Time — 10:30 a.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
I Choose You! Pokemon Event — 4:30 p.m., Victoria Public Library, 302 N. Main St., Victoria
Stress-Busting Program for Family Caregivers of Persons with Dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease — 5:30 p.m., Morada Senior Living, 9607 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, Victoria
