The next “Lunch and Learn With the Masters” program will be from noon to 1 p.m. Aug. 9 at the VEG Pavilion, 283 Bachelor Drive.
Master Gardener Helen Parks will deliver a presentation titled “Save It for a Rainy Day,” according to a news release from the Victoria County Master Gardener Association.
The Association recommends those who have not completed taking the COVID-19 vaccine wear masks at the meeting.
VCMGA decided to urge the wearing of masks for those who have not been fully immunized due to the recent continued increase in COVID-19 cases. Social distancing will be practiced at the event. Those who have been fully immunized may wear masks if they desire to do so, according to the news release
The program is free to the public. Those who select to do so may bring a sack lunch and beverage.
