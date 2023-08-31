Pan American Golf Association awarded 10 $1,000 scholarships to Crossroads students.
The recipients are:
- Alyssa Alvarado, Alex Lopez Memorial Scholarship, attends Our Lady of the Lake in San Antonio;
- Gary Billings, John Barrera, Jr. Memorial Scholarship, attends University of Houston-Victoria;
- Dylon Delgado, Hector Valderaz Memorial Scholarship, attends Charles Community College, St. Peters, Mo.;
- Emma Koch, attends St. Thomas University, Houston;
- Emilee Kutac, attends Victoria College;
- Tyler Kutac, attends Texas State University;
- Luke Parker, attends Texas A&M;
- Evans Saenz, Raymond Saenz Memorial Scholarship, attends Texas State University;
- Darilyn Scott, attends University of Texas Dallas;
- Ashton Valentine, attends UT at San Antonio.
The scholarships were funded in part by the group's annual golf tournament.
"We congratulate all the recipients and their families. We wish them success in their studies and all future endeavors," according to a news release from the Pan American Golf Association.
Scholarship chairman was Tom Escobedo.
"Our mission has always been to educate our youth so they may have a better tomorrow," according to the news release.