A good piece of art can set the mind free.
“It can change your perspective,” said Alana Sharp. “It gets you out of the place you are mentally.”
As a Victoria Art League board member and art teacher at Industrial Junior High School, Sharp said she knows the value of local art and artists.
For example, Sharp said there’s a special place in her heart for a mural painted by Victoria Art League resident artist Richie Vios on the exterior of Vallejo Motors in Victoria.
“People underestimate how much of a difference that makes to people,” Sharp said.
On Saturday, residents will have the opportunity to show their support for local art and artists at Mardi Draw, a fundraising event hosted by the Victoria Art League. It’s the biggest fundraiser for the art league, and this year’s event marks the third since its debut in 2017.
The art league is a nonprofit community art center that aims to bring art to the entire community. The art league offers art classes for kids and adults and serves as a platform for local artists.
At the fundraiser, people will enter drawings for the chance to win a couple dozen works of art made by local artists. The tickets for the drawing, which are $10 each or five for $35, are a steal considering some of the pieces up for grabs are priced in the hundreds of dollars.
But there’s also plenty to do for those whose interests lie outside the arts.
Snacks, drinks and alcohol will be provided. A jazz band will offer smooth tunes through the night.
Guests are invited to wear New Orleans and Mardi Gras inspired costumes. A costume contest will be held.
A gumbo cookoff will be held, with the competition expected to be tough with Texas Seafood Restaurant entering.
Visitors who attend the fundraiser will have ample opportunity for a great night, but they can also rest easy that the fun is going toward a good cause.
“We have a very vibrant artists community, and we have for a long time.
