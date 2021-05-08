Myah Moyers, 10, of Victoria, held her hand to her heart and saluted a U.S. flag she planted Saturday. Behind her, hundreds of flags dedicated to veterans across the country were raised to honor their sacrifice.
"It is a great honor to get to do this for members of my family who have served," Hailey Byrd, 16, of Victoria, said after helping Moyers plant the flag. Hailey said she has been volunteering at Warrior's Weekend, a nonprofit which has been organizing the annual Field of Honor event in Victoria, for six years. "It is also great for those veterans who are selected that may not have family here. They should still be honored."
The nonprofit has flown wounded combat veterans from across the nation to South Texas for a weekend on the water. In addition, the organization has offered military families and community members the opportunity to sponsor a flag on the field, 4802 John Stockbauer Drive, next to Parkview Church.
More than 300 flags, all adorned with color-coded ribbons to indicate the honors of the veterans, were planted in the field by midday Saturday. The feat, according to many of the organizers, was done almost solely by children in the region.
"We have kids from several different organizations here today to help out and bring honor to these folks. We couldn't do it without them," said Virginia Petrash, outreach coordinator for the organization.
In addition to planting them, the flags were also assembled by youth. More than 700 flags were prepped for the event early in the morning by minors on probation at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Center, she said.
"It is so good to see these kids get to help out in this way," Petrash said. "It really is the next generation propping up the sacrifices of the ones before them. It is so great."
Recounting an experience from early in the morning, Col. Mike Petrash, Virginia Petrash's husband who serves as the director of the Field of Honor, said some of the minors wanted flags of their own.
"I had one come up to me and ask for a flag. I told him he could, but that it was very important to take good care of it. He promised, and I let him have one, then turned around to a line of kids wanting one also," the retired colonel said. "That really was something to me."
Those interested in dedicating a flag to a veteran can do so up until Memorial Day, on May 31. To start the process, go to warriorsweekend.org/flags.
"We will take as many dedications as we can up until Memorial Day ... The dedication of this field is the least we can do to honor those who have fought and died, so that we can be free," Virginia Petrash said. "It is the least we can do."
