After Hurricane Harvey hit, the need for a permanent facility that could serve as a home base for disaster response and recovery became clear, said Victoria County Commissioner Danny Garcia on Thursday.
Thankfully, when the next disaster strikes, a new facility designed to do just that will be up and ready to go, he said. Garcia was one of several people who spoke Thursday at the new Regional Disaster Response and Recovery Center based at 104 S. William St. in Victoria,
“The community needed a place like this,” Garcia said.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller, U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud, Sheriff Justin Marr and Rick Villa, director of the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group, were among community and nonprofit leaders who were present Thursday.
The county in March 2019 agreed to purchase the building, which used to house the Victoria Advocate. The purchase was made possible by grants from the Rebuild Texas Fund and the Mennonite Disaster Service.
The building was renovated and now includes permanent office space for the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group and several other nonprofits. Additionally, because of the plan that it will serve as a command center during future hurricanes or other natural disasters, the center has dormitories and space for rescue workers and volunteers to convene and stay.
The center also will allow residents from the entire region to have a centralized location to get assistance immediately after a disaster. That alone will be vital in ensuring that residents don’t have to go looking in many places as they try to get help, said Mark Longoria, president of the Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group.
“This will be the lighthouse in Victoria and in the surrounding counties for people to say, ‘That’s where the help is, that’s where the people are going to help us get to where we need to be,’” he said Thursday.
Kevin King, executive director of Mennonite Disaster Service, said the center will do its job to both assist with response in the immediate aftermath of a disaster and help residents all the way through to recovery. That link between response and recovery “is so crucial,” he said, but isn't always prioritized.
“Response without recovery… is not enough,” he said. “Disaster survivors long to get back home and recover from their loss.”
Later on, when more funding is available, officials hope to continue renovations and turn one area of the building into a kitchen, dining room and laundry area, Garcia said.
Noting the current COVID-19 pandemic, Garcia said that while Victoria residents often think of hurricanes when they hear the word “disaster,” disasters can be anything.
And whatever the next disaster looks like, Garcia said, volunteers will come to the center and immediately begin “getting ready to help people at the drop of a hat.”
