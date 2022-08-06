Victoria, TX (77901)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.