DOROTHY H. O’CONNOR PET ADOPTION CENTER

135 Progress Drive, Victoria

Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; noon-5 p.m. Saturdays

For more information, visit docpac.net or call 361-575-8573.

ADOPT-A-PET OF VICTORIA

8215 Houston Highway, Victoria

Call 361-575-7387 or visit adoptapetvictoria.com for hours and more information.

VICTORIA CITY-COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER

122 Perimeter

Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday

For more information, call 361-578-3564 or visit victoriacountytx.org and click pet adoption.

CALHOUN COUNTY

HUMANE SOCIETY

201 Stringham Drive, Port Lavaca

For more information, visit calhouncountyhumanesociety.org or call 361-553-8916.

PET ADOPTION OF CUERO

407 U.S. 183 South, Cuero

Available by appointment

Dogs, cats, kittens and puppies

For more information, call 361-243-8550 or visit petadoptionsofcuero.org.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.