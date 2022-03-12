Dorothy H. O’Connor Pet Adoption Center
- 135 Progress Drive, Victoria
- Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; noon-5 p.m. Saturdays
- For more information, visit docpac.net or call 361-575-8573.
Adopt-A-Pet of Victoria
- 8215 Houston Highway
- Call 361-575-7387 or visit adoptapetvictoria.com for hours and more information.
Victoria City-County
Animal Shelter
- 122 Perimeter
- Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
- For more information, call 361-578-3564 or visit victoriacountytx.org and click pet adoption.
Calhoun County
Humane Society
- 201 Stringham Drive, Port Lavaca
- To learn more, visit callhoun- countyhumanesociety.org or call 361-553-8916.
Pet Adoptions of Cuero
- 407 U.S. Highway 183 South, Cuero
- Hours are 8 a.m.-12 p.m. seven days a week.
- Dogs, cats, kittens, puppies
- For more information, call 361-243-8550 or visit petadoptionsofcuero.org.
