Dorothy H. O’Connor Pet Adoption Center
n 135 Progress Drive, Victoria
n Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; noon-5 p.m. Saturdays
n For more information, visit docpac.net or call 361-575-8573.
Adopt-A-Pet of Victoria
n 8215 Houston Highway
n Call 361-575-7387 or visit adoptapetvictoria.com for hours and more information.
Victoria City-County Animal Shelter
n 122 Perimeter
n Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
n For more information, call 361-578-3564 or visit victoriacountytx.org and click pet adoption.
Calhoun County Humane Society
n 106 Haley Lane, Port Lavaca
n To learn more, visit callhoun- countyhumanesociety.org or call 361-553-8916.
Pet Adoptions of Cuero
n 407 U.S. 183 South, Cuero
n Hours are 8 a.m.-noon daily.
All pets this week are available at the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center.