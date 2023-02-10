Dorothy H. O’Connor Pet Adoption Center

n 135 Progress Drive, Victoria

n Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; noon-5 p.m. Saturdays

n For more information, visit docpac.net or call 361-575-8573.

Adopt-A-Pet of Victoria

n 8215 Houston Highway

n Call 361-575-7387 or visit adoptapetvictoria.com for hours and more information.

Victoria City-County Animal Shelter

n 122 Perimeter

n Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

n For more information, call 361-578-3564 or visit victoriacountytx.org and click pet adoption.

Calhoun County Humane Society

n 106 Haley Lane, Port Lavaca

n To learn more, visit callhoun- countyhumanesociety.org or call 361-553-8916.

Pet Adoptions of Cuero

n 407 U.S. 183 South, Cuero

n Hours are 8 a.m.-noon daily.

All pets this week are available at the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center.

