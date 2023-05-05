Dorothy H. O’Connor Pet Adoption Center

  • 135 Progress Drive, Victoria
  • Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays; noon-5 p.m. Saturdays
  • For more information, visit docpac.net or call 361-575-8573.

Adopt-A-Pet of Victoria

Victoria City-County

Animal Shelter

  • 122 Perimeter
  • Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday; Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
  • For more information, call 361-578-3564 or visit victoriacountytx.org and click pet adoption.

Calhoun County

Humane Society

Pet Adoptions of Cuero

  • 407 U.S. Highway 183 South, Cuero
  • Hours are 8 a.m.-12 p.m. seven days a week.
  • Dogs, cats, kittens, puppies
  • For more information, call 361-243-8550 or visit petadoptionsofcuero.org.

Pets this week are provided by the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center.

